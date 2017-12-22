Flash Flood Watch in Effect Through Saturday Morning

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Friday

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Jackson and many other portions of West Tennessee along I-40 into the night. Some roads have quickly been covered with water from the heavy rain we’ve had this evening. A Flash Flood Watch in effect for all of West Tennessee through 9 a.m. Saturday. Watch out for ponding on roads! Thunderstorms will still be possible overnight with most totals in the area between 1 and 3″ though some areas, including Jackson, could even get as much as 3 to 6″. Temperatures will fall back to the 40s overnight setting us up for a windy and chilly Saturday.



Most, if not all, of the rain gone by the afternoon tomorrow. Strong winds from the northwest will bring the temperatures down to the lower 40s by 3 p.m. Saturday as temperatures continue to drop throughout the day. With the wind, temperatures will feel like they’re in the 30s for most of Saturday.

We’ll be cold but mainly for Christmas Eve with a slight chance for light rain or even a few flurries, but completely dry on Christmas Day. Expect temperatures to be back below freezing for the first time in over a week this weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for updates to the Christmas forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

