Know before you go: Officials talk traveling resources for holidays

JACKSON, Tenn. — More than 107 million Americans are expected to travel for the holidays this year, according to triple AAA.

Many will drive to their destinations, so experts say the best thing to do is be prepared.

Tennessee Department of Transportation workers like Michael Welch are working to keep drivers safe.

“We are expecting a lot of traffic, a lot of busy highways,” Welch said.

Welch says safety on roadways always comes first, but being prepared before you make the drive is just as important.

Before packing up the car and hitting the road, experts say there are sources you can check to keep you safe.

One resource for drivers is TDOT’s Smartway traffic website.

A drop down menu lets drivers see traffic conditions, construction and rest areas in Tennessee.

“It’s actually a map,” Welch said. “You can zoom in on different areas of the state and review what’s going on.”

Drivers can also dial 511 anywhere in Tennessee for traffic and road conditions.

“It’s a voice-activated menu where you can zoom in on different cities and get roadway conditions and incidents too,” Welch said.

Lt. Brad Wilbanks with the Tennessee Highway Patrol says drivers should keep an eye on their gas levels and pack extra food and water.

“If there’s a bad crash or something closes the interstate, you could sit still for hours before we get to you,” Wilbanks said.

Wilbanks says the best thing drivers can do is stay aware of their surroundings.

“Even if you’re a person that never drives distracted, you need to pay full attention for people who do,” he said.

To find a list of travel resources for Mississippi, click here .

For Kentucky, click here.

For Arkansas, click here.