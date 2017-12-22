Local woman and family hosts “Feed the Homeless” event in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local woman wants to make sure no one goes hungry over the holidays.

Veronica Hicks and her family hosted a “Feed the Homeless” event Friday at D-180 Fitness in downtown Jackson.

People packed the gym for homemade food and some entertainment.

It was a free event and open to anyone in Jackson or the surrounding areas.

Hicks says it’s important to take care of people in need.

“We care about them. And we want to treat them like family. We want them to be surrounded like family individuals such as myself during the holidays,” Hicks said.

They also gave out personal hygiene products during the event.

Organizers say they’re already making plans for next year.