Longtime District Attorney General C. Phillip Bivens retires

DYERSBURG, Tenn — District Attorney General for the 29th Judicial District, C. Phillip Bivens, retires after more than 25 years of service.

Bivens was first elected in 1992 representing Dyer and Lake counties. Members of his office held a retirement party at Holy Hills Baptist Church in Dyersburg, where several city and state officials made presentations. Bivens received special recognition from Congressman David Kustoff, U.S. Attorney General for the Western District of Tennessee Mike Dunavant, and TBI Director Mark Gwyn.

Bivens says he’s enjoyed building long lasting relationships with the community and his peers.

“One member of my staff has been with me 30 years and I’ve got one that’s been with me from day 1, then a couple been with me 23 years it was a tough decision, but it was time,” General Bivens said.

General Bivens says he plans on spending more time with family and participating in community service projects during his retirement.