Man accused of October barn fire appears in court

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A man accused of setting a barn on fire in Hardin County faces a judge today.

“I don’t know why he did this,” Randy Ferrara said.

Ferrara and his wife sat in court Friday and, for the first time, they come face-to-face with the man accused of setting Ferrara’s Savannah barn on fire on Oct. 31st.

“Justice and justice for the people in Hardin County,” Ferrara said.

Ferrara says that is what was going through his mind as he watched 30-year-old Bradley Dale Balentine, of Alabama, face a judge Friday.

Balentine faces an arson charge. The judge set a $50,000 bond.

“This is a joint effort. All agencies, both local and state, doing an excellent job bringing this gentleman to justice,” Ferrara said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says local sheriff’s deputies and the Tennessee Fire Investigation Service helped with the case.

“Long time ago, I met him. It must have been two or three years ago. I vaguely remember meeting him,” Ferrara said.

Ferrara says the fire destroyed over 175 bales of hay plus equipment, causing more than $36,000 in damage.

He says recovery has been tough.

“We’ve had to make various trips to different ranchers out here in the county who have been super. Hardin County is well-known for helping people,” Ferrara said.

As he searches for answers behind what he calls a malicious act, Ferrara has one thing to say.

“My message to him is look. Nobody has done anything to you,” Ferrara said. “I wish Mr. Balentine a Merry Christmas in jail.”

Balentine returns to court Jan. 9.