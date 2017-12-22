Man charged in Wednesday shooting in East Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man is now facing charges after a shooting Wednesday in East Jackson.

Demarcus Hardin, 18, is charged with attempted aggravated robbery and attempted first-degree murder.

According to court documents the victim and another person were on O’Neal Street in East Jackson to borrow $20. When the men arrived, Hardin pulled a gun on the victim and said, “I’m going to shoot you,” court documents say.

Hardin shot the victim twice, hitting him in the shoulder and wrist, according to court documents. The victim was taken by personal vehicle to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital for treatment, court documents say.

Hardin left the scene on foot. The victim was able to identify Hardin as the shooter, according to court documents.

Hardin is in custody on $200,000 bond.