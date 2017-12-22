Suspect identified in Stanton homicide

STANTON, Tenn. — Haywood County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect wanted in connection with a homicide earlier this week in Stanton.

Darrell Davis, 29, is believed to be armed and dangerous. Investigators have confirmed Davis is a known gang member.

According to a news release, Davis was released from the Tennessee Department of Correction last year on charges of robbery and kidnapping.

Investigators have issued warrants on charges of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, the release says.

Davis is wanted on the charges after Tyion Taylor, of Jackson, was found dead in his car on Highway 70 in Stanton Sunday night.

Investigators say they believe Taylor was killed during a robbery. They are still searching for a second person believed to be connected to the shooting.

Money and illegal drugs were found in Taylor’s vehicle, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at (731) 772-CASH.