Veterans get early Christmas gift as a thank you for their service

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — “We always want to try and do something special for the veteran community,” Justin Scott, owner of the Rustic Flag Company, said.

The Rustic Flag Company out of Trenton made a special visit to the Tennessee State Veterans Home Friday morning.

“This time we wanted to do something for Christmas that meant a lot to us in the veteran community,” Scott said.

They donated more than 130 handmade wood carvings for residents.

“I wanted to give them each a piece of our artwork that they can hold onto,” Scott said. “From one veteran to another.”

Lloyd Taylor served in the U.S. Air Force and couldn’t wait to get his gift.

“I’m thrilled they’re gonna give us a little replica for our room that’s perfect,” Taylor said.

Taylor says Rustic Flags also made the wooden flag hanging in their lobby. He loves being a veteran.

“Being a veteran is a special part of my life,” Taylor said. “I enjoyed the time I served in the Air Force. I enjoy the recognition we got after even though we didn’t do a whole lot.”

By the end of the day on Friday, every resident at the veteran’s home had a handmade wood carving to hang in their room.