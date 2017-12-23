Will Be Looking Like A Cold Christmas

Weather Update – 11:015 p.m. – Saturday

The cold weather has returned making it feel a lot more like winter after such a mild week. Temperatures will be in the low 40s all weekend and staying cool for your Christmas Day. Temperatures will drop in the low 30s, making for a cold Saturday night, coldest in over a week.

Cool and breezy on Christmas Eve with highs in the low 40s. North northwest winds gusting up to 20 mph will make it feel a lot colder outside with the “Feels Like” temperatures in the low to mid 30s during the day. Besides for a slight chance of rain and the possibility of some flurries early Christmas Eve, it will stay dry for the rest of your Christmas Forecast and most of the week. A few peaks of sun can be expected Sunday but it will be mostly sunny on Christmas Day, finally seeing the return of sunshine after and unsettled week.

Temperatures will be well below freezing, in the low 20s, the night before Christmas so make sure you stay warm! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for updates to the Christmas forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/wbbj7.corallys

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com