Boys and Girls square off in bell ringing competition for charity

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a battle between boys and girls, as they compete to raise the most money for the Salvation Army.

The two teams competed in a “Ring Off” outside of Walmart in north Jackson.

Organizers say 1500 dollars were raised last year.. And they’re hoping to beat that number this year. The money will go towards rental assistance, food programs, and utility assistance.

“The ones that are out here, they’re excited to do it, they want to do it. They want those bragging rights, the competition is fierce,” said Youth Director Salvation Army Christi Duncan.

This is the 2nd Annual ring off for the boys and girls.

They rang bells outside of the Walmart on Vann Drive until 4:30 this evening.