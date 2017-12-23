Church takes “meals on wheels” to families in need

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of families in Madison County will be thankful for the people at Meals on Wheels and one local church.

That’s because the group hand-delivered meals to those in need, just in time for the holidays.

“Christmas brings out in a season what we should be doing daily,” Patrick Dollar, a volunteer said.

Dozens of volunteers come together at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson, to help make Christmas dinner possible for local families.

“We tend to go in and sit and talk to them for a while, they are very appreciative to have a hot meal on Christmas,” Dollar said.

Volunteers say the church has been helping Jackson’s Meals on Wheels program deliver hot food each holiday season for the past 40 years.

“The joy of the peoples faces when we deliver the meals, and just knowing that we are providing them a full meal that’s hot and ready for them is wonderful,” said Stephannie Williams, a church member and volunteer.

But it’s not just warm meals, it’s warm hearts.

“It gives us a good opportunity with our members to care for those who are a little less fortunate,” John White, pastor of the church said.

What started out as a way to reach a few families in the area, quickly grew to hundreds.

But pastor White says the church had a little help from those at the Old Country Store, who donated the food.

“It’s a special time and a special meal, and we always greet them with a Merry Christmas and a smile,” he said.

Volunteers delivered the food to families who were recommended by those at the local Meals on Wheels office.

Organizers say the group is always looking for volunteers.

If you’d like more information call the office at (731) 424-6225.