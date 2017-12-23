Colder Weather Arrives

Weather Update – 9:00 a.m. – Saturday

The heavy rain has moved out and we are left behind with colder air and a few light spotty showers. Temperatures will fall back to the 40s setting us up for a windy and chilly Saturday. Strong winds from the northwest will bring the temperatures down to the lower 40s by 3 p.m. Saturday as temperatures continue to drop throughout the day. With the wind, temperatures will feel like they’re in the 30s for most of Saturday. A colder night ahead as well as temperatures drop to 31 with clouds overnight tonight.

We’ll be cold but mainly for Christmas Eve with a slight chance for light rain or even a few flurries, but completely dry on Christmas Day. Expect temperatures to be back below freezing for the first time in over a week this weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for updates to the Christmas forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

