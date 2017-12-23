Man arrested for theft of trailer, cargo valued over $66,000

PARIS, TN — A trailer stolen in Carroll County was located in Henry County and the man who allegedly stole the trailer is currently in jail.

Jonathan Blanton was arrested and charged with theft of property.

On December 15th, The Carroll Co Sheriff’s Office reported that a trailer had been stolen loaded with 43,000 pounds of aluminum valued over $66,000. On Thursday, Officers located the trailer in Paris at at 355 Watson Lane.

Blanton has been charged with theft of property over $60,000 but less than $250,000. He is set to appear in Henry County General Session court on 12/28/2017 and has a bond set at $20,000.

The investigation is still ongoing. Additional persons are expected to be charged in this theft.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 642-1672.