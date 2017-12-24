City leaders and a local church come together to give back for Christmas

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the community gathered to remind everyone what really is the reason for the season.

City councilman Johnny Dodd and several sponsors held a Christmas Fellowship Luncheon at the Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church to help out those who are less fortunate or disadvantaged.

Pastor Ronald Benton Sr. said that everyone came together to help serve and prepare meals, which they also help deliver.

Sponsors and city leaders didn’t mind to work on Christmas Eve. They see it as being a part of something special.

“We’re here to try to have fellowship with those that are less fortunate by giving bread and food from the table as well as bread and food from my heavenly table. We’re just trying to reach out and bless those that are a little bit more unfortunate than others, just trying to let them see Jesus like they never seen him before,” said Pastor Benton.

So far they’ve served over 200 people and still counting. They’re planning to deliver meals as many disadvantaged people as they can this evening.