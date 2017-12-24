Police arrest man for armed robbery at convenience store

MARTIN, Tenn. — Martin police said they’ve arrested a man for an armed robbery that happened earlier this morning.

They responded to Huck’s Convenience Store on N Lindell Street.

Police said a store employee was in the parking lot sweeping when a white male entered the store. She followed him inside and went behind the counter.

The male came from the back of the store and brandished a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect left the store with an unknown amount of cash.

Through investigation, They identified the suspect as 22-year old Zachery McClure. He was arrested for aggravated robbery and theft of property. No one was reported injured.