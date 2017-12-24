Shoppers make last minute purchases before Christmas

JACKSON, Tenn. — The countdown to Christmas has begun as we are just a few hours away and last minute shoppers are packing the stores, hoping to find that perfect gifts for their loved ones.

Old Hickory Mall was filled with people today for one final holiday shopping push, while some put off the holiday shopping, others said they wait to find the good deals.

Some said they’re are just starting and others are wrapping up.

“I pretty much did a lot of early Christmas shopping but you know this year I did procrastinate on this one last gift ya know cause she was trying to snoop through the gifts ya know,” said one shopper who was buying a gift for his girlfriend.