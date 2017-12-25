A Few Flurries Possible Tonight!

Weather Update:

It will remain rather chilly over the next several days. We’ll have a decent shot at a few flurries this evening and into the overnight hours. Not expecting any real travel hazards overnight with this activity. The next several days will stay well below average. Another chance of wintry mischief is in the cards by this weekend. We’ll need to keep a close eye on it for now. Meteorologist Corallys Ortiz will have the next forecast update coming up at 5:30 PM.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Mail: mshamell@wbbjtv.com