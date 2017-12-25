Mostly Sunny Skies And Near 40 For Our Tuesday

Weather Update – 11:15 p.m. – Monday.

We finished off our Christmas staying mostly dry although we had few reports of flurries just north of Jackson, the closest we’ll ever get for a “White Christmas.” We continue our cold trend tonight as we drop down into the mid 20s for our lows and cloud cover decreasing overnight. We near 40 degrees for our high on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine for our day! We stay dry and clear going into the week. Cold Front passes through tomorrow bringing in a dry Arctic air mass, which will keep temperatures in the mid 30s by Wednesday.

We stay in the 30s for most of the week with a slight chance for a wintry mix on Saturday. That will be followed by bitter Cold air to end off the year, possibly in the 20s. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for your latest weather forecasts, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/wbbj7.corallys

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com