TBI arrest Camden man in connection to double homicide

CAMDEN, Tenn.–Agents at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation say they arrested a Camden man on two counts of first degree murder.

The TBI investigated the death of two people at 4520 Highway 70 East in Camden on Christmas Eve.

Police say 63-year-old Jerry Wayne Dabbs is allegedly responsible for killing 47-year-old Wayna Ruth Hedrick and 26-year-old Bonnie Sue Hedrick.

Dabbs is being held at Benton County Jail on a $250,000 bond.