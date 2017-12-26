Another Cold Night, Highs Around the Freezing Mark Wednesday

Weather Update – 10:40 p.m. – Tuesday.

With highs only in the low 40s today we will continue this cold trend for the rest of our week. High pressure moves in overnight, bringing with it cold and dry arctic air. Lows will be well below freezing once again tonight, reaching around 20 degrees! That high pressure dominates our week as we see mostly sunny skies and staying dry going into the weekend.

Next chance of any precipitation isn’t until late Saturday Night into Sunday, where a few models are showing a small chance for a wintry mix. We’ll keep you updated with that through the week as we also watch for bitter cold air following behind that to start off our New Year.

