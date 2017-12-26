Glee Flanagan Rushing

Glee Flanagan Rushing, age 95 passed away peacefully in her home December 20, 2017 with confidence in her salvation and eternal home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a member of Poplar Heights Baptist Church.

Mrs. Rushing was born May 9, 1922 the daughter of William and Lena Flanagan in Henderson County Tennessee and shortly thereafter moved to Jackson Tennessee.

She attended Jackson-Madison County schools and worked as an operator for the Bell South Phone Company until she married.

Glee was married to Roy Taylor Rushing on November 28, 1953. They were married for 48 years until his death in 2001. Glee coveted her role as wife, homemaker, mother and grand-mother. She was affectionately called “Granny Glee” not only by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren but by many others who were blessed to know her.

She leaves behind her son, Taylor Rushing and wife Karen, and her daughter Elizabeth Rushing who lovingly cared for her the last months of her life.

She also leaves several grandchildren- Michael Bailey and wife Miranda, Emily Younger and husband Dusty, Richard Scott, Brandie Moss, Bobbie Verbist and husband Nathan and Brandon Rushing. Also great- grandchildren Kaylee Bailey, Malena Mulyana, Liana Mulyana, Pierce Younger, Emma Stewart and Hope Stewart. She also leaves a sister, Joy Swindall of Lexington, TN.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Lena Flanagan, grandchild, Heather Rushing and husband Roy Taylor Rushing.

SERVICES; Visitation will be held at Poplar Heights Baptist Church at 12:00 pm with the funeral following at 1pm on Saturday, December 23, 2017 with Bro. Joe McIntire officiating.