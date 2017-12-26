Keep Jackson Beautiful helps reduce waste by recycling live Christmas trees

JACKSON, Tenn.— “Keep Jackson Beautiful is a volunteer organization that promotes reducing waste, liter prevention and beautification,” Jodi Jacobs, Director of Keep Jackson Beautiful, said.

One way they want to reduce waste during the holidays is having live trees recycled.

“We’ve been doing it close to 30 years I think,” Jacobs said.

Anyone with a live tree can drop it off at any of three locations to be turned into wood chips.

The first location is North Park in North Jackson.

“It’s in the first parking lot on the right as you enter the park,” Jacobs said.

The second is Liberty Garden Park. You’ll want to drop off your trees there in the parking lot off of Stone Bridge Boulevard.

Your last option is the fire training center on South Highland Avenue.

You don’t even have to leave your house to recycle your tree.

“If they’re in the city limits they can call 425-8578 to have it picked up and they’ll have it delivered down for the chipping,” Jacobs said.

You can drop off at any of those locations through Jan. 11.

On Jan. 13, you can come to the fire training center on South Highland to pick up free bags of wood chips.