Kentucky man killed in Weakley Co. officer-involved shooting

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Kentucky man was killed Tuesday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Weakley County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Salvador Byassee, 34, was shot and killed by an officer with the Hickman County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred near the 300 block of State Line Road in Weakley County, according to a news release. The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a man prior to the shooting.

The release says the man ran from the car armed with a knife.

The officer shot the man, later identified as Byassee, of Clinton, Kentucky, the release says.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Around 1:45 a.m. Byassee did not yield to a sobriety checkpoint conducted by the Kentucky State Police on Highway 1218 in Hickman County, resulting in the initial chase, according to the TBI.

Byassee was able to evade police temporarily after wrecking his car and running in Weakley County, the release says.

Byassee later stole a car in Weakley County prior to the shooting, according to the release. This second chase led up to the shooting.

TBI Special Agents will present their investigative findings to the District Attorney General for review and consideration.