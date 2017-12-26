Local first responders serve the community on Christmas Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — They’re the people who serve the public every day, even on Christmas. While many people spend Christmas Day with their family, local first responders serve the community.

“I usually work the holidays. I work so other people can be off, you know we’re staffed 24/7, 365 days a year,” said Madison County Sheriff’s dispatcher Clint Hand, who said this is his third year in a row working on Christmas Day.

Clint has worked for the Sheriff’s Office for 18 years and said he doesn’t mind being away from his family. He said working on holidays is a small price when it comes to potentially saving a life, adding the department has had some pretty interesting calls on Christmas Day over the years.

“When you work dispatch, it’s never the same call twice, there’s always something different. Everything from accidents to people needing assistance,” Hand said.

Hand says that anyone that works in emergency services understands that their work never stops.

“I’m happy to be here and I’m happy to know that everybody out there is having a merry Christmas and happy holidays and the sheriff’s department definitely wishes you all a happy holidays,” said Hand.

Hand said if you need help today, don’t be afraid to call emergency services. They’re always on call.