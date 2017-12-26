Man killed in officer-involved shooting was wanted by Kentucky police

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn — Special agents with the TBI are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Weakley County.

A car chase beginning in Kentucky, ended in Tennessee with one man shot and killed by police. The pursuit began early Tuesday morning after the man failed to stop at a sobriety checkpoint.

Near the 300 block of State Line Road in Weakley county, he chase for Salvador Byassee, 34, came to an end.

“It’s rural, wooded field area near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line,” PIO, Micheal Jones said.

Jones, who works for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, says the incident started with a chase in Hickman County, Kentucky.

“Salvador Byassee did not yield to a sobriety checkpoint that was being conducted by the Kentucky State Police on Hwy 1218 in Hickman County, Kentucky,” Jones said.

Around 1:15 Tuesday morning investigators say Byassee took off in his vehicle, leading police on a chase from western Kentucky into Weakley County. Officers said Byassee crashed his vehicle and ran.

“They found his wrecked vehicle where the suspect had fled on foot in Weakley County, Tennessee,” Jones said.

Investigators say Byassee managed to steal a vehicle in the area where the second and final chase began.

“At the conclusion of that vehicle pursuit, the individual fled on foot where the officer then encountered the man with a knife,” Jones said. “Which resulted in the officer discharging his service weapon striking and ultimately killing the individual.”

No officers were injured in the incident. After digging deeper into why Byassee ran from police, TBI agents confirmed the man was wanted on several charges.

“Byassee had outstanding warrants I believe out of Kentucky,” Jones said. “Which is why the initial pursuit started and he chose not to yield at the sobriety checkpoint.”

TBI Special agents will turn over their findings to the District Attorney General, Tommy Thomas, for review who will then determine whether the action of the officer involved was justified.

It’s unclear if the officer involved in the shooting is still working. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to the Hickman County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Department but we were unable to get a response.