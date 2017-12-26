More Sunshine Today!

Weather Update 7:42 AM CST:

It’s been a chilly start to the day with temps around or just below freezing. It will be warmer today as well as skies are expected to gradually clear out. High Pressure will build in from the north through this evening which will send our temps into free fall overnight. Low Temperatures will fall into the upper teens to around 20 degrees tonight. The rest of the week looks quiet and dry with high pressure dominating most of this week. Only exception comes from late week, Saturday night into Sunday. Some models suggest some kind of wintry event in that time frame before the New Year. However, there is much too much uncertainty to really get anymore detailed than that at this time. I’ll be back later today for another check of the forecast coming up on ABC 7 Midday at 11:30 AM and Noon on CBS 7!



