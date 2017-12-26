Mr. Hiram E. Washum

Mr. Hiram E. Washum, age 63, of Murray, Kentucky formerly of Paris passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at his residence. His celebration of life will be held 4:00 P.M. on Friday December 29, 2017 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Pastor James Travis of the Church of the Living God officiating. The repass will follow the service at the Church of the Living God, 719 Gwenn St., in Paris. Burial will take place at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled on Friday after 2:00 P.M. until time of service.

Mr. Washum was born on February 27, 1954 in Paris, Tennessee to the late Ernest Washum and to Elma Louise Washum who survives in Paris. He married: Judith Rice Washum, who survives in Hazel, Kentucky on September 27, 1992. Hiram is also

survived his daughter: Kimberly (Carl) Varnado of Phoenix, Arizona; sons: Rhunia (Rebeca) Rice of San Antonio, Texas and Reed (Noelia) Rice of Chicago, Illinois; sisters: Patricia Washum of Chicago, Illinois, Jo Carolyn (Eddie) Dupree of Bruceton, Tennessee, Debbie (Charles) Cowan and Erica (J.W.) Foster, all of Paris, Tennessee; brother: Tim (Theresa) Washum of Murray, Kentucky; twelve grandchildren; uncle: Charles Michael Kinley of Paris; several nieces, nephews and a host of cousins. Hiram is also preceded by: a son: Eric Rice, and a brother: Antonia Washum.

Mr. Washum became a member of the Church of the Living God at an early age. He formerly worked at Jack Jones Flowers of Paris, Tecumseh formerly of Paris, and the Burlington Railroad of Cicero, Illinois. Hiram worked and retired from Ken Lake Foods of Murray, Kentucky in 2009.

Memorials may be made to: the American Heart Association, Greater Southeast Affiliate, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692