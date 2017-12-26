Multiple cases heard in Jackson City Court

JACKSON, Tenn — The man accused of shooting a man several times in an east Jackson went before a judge Tuesday.

Eighteen-year-old Demarcus Hardin spent Christmas in jail and made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Hardin is charged with attempted aggravated robbery and attempted first degree murder in a Dec. 20 shooting.

According to court documents, the victim and one other person met Hardin on O’Neale Street to borrow $20.

When the men arrived, things went left.

“Hardin pointed a semi-automatic handgun at him and said ‘what you got’,” City Court Judge Blake Anderson read.

Officials say Hardin also told the victim not to drive off or he would shoot. Hardin shot the victim twice, hitting him in the shoulder and wrist. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

He remains in jail on a $200,000 bond.

Christopher Golden went before the judge, charged with simple domestic assault and aggravated battery after an incident in Lincoln Courts involving his girlfriend.

“He jumped on her and hit her several times in the right side of her head. She tried to get away and he pointed a gun at her threatening her,” Judge Anderson read in court.

The judge set his bond at $25,000.

On Dec. 14, Justin Forrest was arrested and charged with several drug charges and stealing a gun as he was sitting in the parking lot of the police department.

“Investigators had prior notice that Justin Forrest had an active warrant arrest through Jackson Police Department for a violation of a no contact order,” Judge Anderson read.

Court documents reveal officers searched his truck and found marijuana and a stolen 9 mm gun loaded with 17 rounds.

Forest was out on bond for gun and aggravated assault charges. He remains behind bars on a $25, 000.

Officials say Forrest has three previous burglary and theft charges from 2002.