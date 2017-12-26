Shoppers flock to local stores for day after Christmas deals

JACKSON, Tenn. — Christmas is over, but the shopping rush continues as shoppers hit stores for day after Christmas deals and gift returns.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Store Director Steve Johnson said they’ve had a quite a few exchanges.

“Everybody’s coming in with their gift cards they got yesterday or the day before, and yoy know they’re burning a hole in their pocket so they’re running up here trying to get the stuff they want. We’ve had a lot of returns. Mostly we’ve had exchanges size up, size down,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the biggest deals have been on clothing, as many shoppers have come in to buy cold weather gear.

“I think the high is 21 on Thursday, so that’s really cold. So people are coming in and getting some new stuff to bundle up with,” said Johnson.

Over at Old Hickory Mall, shoppers search for deals from many popular retail outlets and more.

“Hickory Farms of Ohio is having their 50% off sale and I love their stuff,” said shopper Steve Miner.

Many stores plan to extend their after Christmas Day sales until the start of the new year. Stores like Academy are having a clearance event up to 60% off on certain items.

For more information about current and upcoming deals, you can call the local store at (731) 512-4000.