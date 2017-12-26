Statewide Amber Alert issued for missing Knoxville child

UPDATE: Davontae Maurice Clark has been found and a suspect was taken into custody.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing 5-year-old Knoxville boy.

Davontae Maurice Clark was last seen at his aunt’s home in Knoxville, according to the TBI. Davontae is believed to have been taken by his non-custodial mother, Ashlee Clark.

The pair may be in a white Ford Explorer with temporary tags, according to the TBI.

Davontae was last seen wearing a Batman t-shirt. Additional clothing descriptions and direction of travel are not known.

Investigators have issued a warrant for Clark on a charge of custodial interference.

If you have any information on Clark or Davontae’s location, call 911 or contact the Knoxville Police Department at (865) 215-3747 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.