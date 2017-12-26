Suspect in Stanton homicide in custody in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A man wanted in connection with a homicide Dec. 17 in Stanton is in custody in Haywood County.

Darrell Davis, 29, was wanted on charges of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Davis, of Brighton, was wanted for the death of Tyion Taylor, of Jackson.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office confirmed last week that Davis is a confirmed gang member and was released from the Tennessee Department of Correction last year on robbery and kidnapping charges connected to a murder in Atoka.

Taylor was found dead in his car on Highway 70 West in Stanton. Investigators say he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies found money and illegal drugs in the vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are still searching for a woman wanted in connection with Taylor’s death. She is identified as a black female with shaved hair and curls. Both were seen leaving the scene in a gray or white newer-model Camry-style vehicle with dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at (731) 772-CASH.