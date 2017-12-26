Volunteers at soup kitchen spend Christmas serving others

MILAN, Tenn. — Volunteers at a local soup kitchen spent Christmas serving those less fortunate, making sure no one has to spend the holiday alone.

It’s just another day for John Vaughn.

He takes time out of nearly every day to volunteer at Paul’s Soup Kitchen at the Mustard Seed in Milan.

Christmas is no exception.

“It feels super, like I’m doing something meaningful in my community,” Vaughn said.

Along with many other volunteers, Vaughn spent the holiday dipping up a full Christmas feast to those in the community who need it the most.

“Sometimes they come through and tell their stories, and you learn more about their lives and become part of a family here,” Vaughn said.

The soup kitchen has only been open for around a year. Volunteer Holly Hardee made the decision to keep the doors open through the holidays.

“It really weighs on my heart when I think about people who don’t have anywhere to go on Christmas,” “I just want to do what I could to make sure they have somewhere to go,” Hardee said.

Hardee and her family got up early Christmas morning to head to the kitchen and cook the food.

“The smiles on peoples faces whenever you are able to do something for them and serve them a hot meal that they might not get otherwise, it makes you feel good,” she said.

For Vaughn, serving others is the only Christmas spirit he needs.

“In the long run it’s good, good for the spirit,” he said.

The Christmas lunch was free and open to anyone in Gibson County and the surrounding areas.