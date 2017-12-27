It’s Cold !

Weather Update:

Not much to say about the next several days other than. ‘IT IS COLD!’ Winds will be breezy this afternoon out of the north at 5-15 mph this morning and afternoon as well. This keep the Feel-Like or Wind Chill temperatures in the teens pretty much all day even at the warmest point of the day. Tonight with clear skies and High pressure moving in. we’ll plummet again into the teens overnight for actual air temperatures. Wind Chill will be in the single digits. I’ll have another check of the full forecast coming up on ABC 7 Midday and on CBS 7 at Noon.

