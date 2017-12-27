Local company replaces all of woman’s windows for free

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — In freezing conditions, workers installed a Christmas gift for someone they say is more than deserving.

“I’m happy they are doing it,” Kaye Steiner said.

The 77-year-old is originally from New Jersey but has called Brownsville home for years.

“I was surprised to hear about this when I got the phone call yesterday,” Steiner said.

Steiner says she went to Window World in Jackson to only purchase one window and was shocked to find out the company later decided to replace all 10 of her windows — free of charge.

“After meeting Kaye and absolutely falling in love with her. She’s the nicest person you will ever meet,” Window World General Manager and now friend Michael Church said. “We realized she just needed her entire house done.”

“It doesn’t work. The cold air comes in and it’s cold,” Steiner said about the conditions inside her home.

Church says the importance of keeping out the cold increases as the temperature decreases.

“Windows are the No. 1 cause of energy loss. That’s nothing more than a hole in a wall even if you have the best window in the world,” Church said.

Other store employees came out to see the windows installed as well.

While the company and employees might be giving back to Kaye, Church says the biggest lesson is being taught by her — being humble.

“She didn’t ask for this, so basically just try and be more like Kaye,” Church said.

Window World says the MI Windows and Doors company partnered with them for the project.