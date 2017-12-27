Madison Co. Fire Department offers cold weather fire safety tips

Fire officials say there is a direct correlation between extremely cold temperatures and home fires as residents use alternate methods to heat their homes. The use of wood burning stoves, gas logs and portable space heaters is expected to increase as temperatures drop.

Officials with the Madison County Fire Department say having a working smoke alarm and home escape plan dramatically increases your chances of surviving a fire. Carbon monoxide detectors are also recommended whenever gas-burning appliances are used within the home.

The Madison County Fire Department offers the following safety tips.

Space heaters

– Keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn-including furniture, blankets, curtains, and paper products.

– Choose space heaters that turn off automatically if they tip over.

– Never use a space heater to dry clothing.

– Turn off space heaters before you go to bed.

– In a kerosene heater, use only the proper fuel.

– Refuel a heater outside, after it has cooled.

Fireplaces and wood stoves

– Have a service person inspect and clean your chimney or wood stove each year.

– Use a metal or glass fireplace screen to keep sparks from hitting nearby carpets or furniture.

– Keep air inlets on wood stoves open.

– Keep kindling, paper, and décor away from fireplaces and wood stoves.

– Never use gas or lighter fluid to start a fireplace or wood stove.

– Burn only seasoned hardwood. Burning soft, moist wood causes a lot of creosote build-up and can cause a chimney fire.

– Don’t burn cardboard boxes, newspaper, or trash. They burn too hot and can cause a chimney fire.

– Be sure vent pipes extend at least 3 feet above the roof.

– Install stovepipe thermometers to check flue temperatures.

– Follow manufacturer’s instructions for installing and maintaining fireplaces and wood stoves.

Electric Wall Heaters

– Temperature control units may automatically turn themselves on when the temperature drops below the thermostat setting.

– Because they do not operate in summer months these units are often forgot about and may have furniture and other combustible items located within close proximity.

– Electric wall heaters should be checked to ensure no combustible materials are located within at least a 3 feet radius.

– The units should be inspected prior to the onset of cold weather.

Heat Lamp Safety

Many people use heat lamps to keep pets and livestock warm during extremely cold temperatures. The following will help reduce the hazards posed by heat lamps.

– Use UL-listed heat lamps and follow manufacturer’s instructions regarding use.

– Heat lamps with guards may provide some protection if the lamp falls into combustible bedding.

– Ensure the installation is secure and the light cannot be knocked down.

– Ensure heat lamps are installed in locations where they are far enough away from combustibles. Wooden construction elements can eventually dry out and ignite from extended use of heat lamps.

– Secure extension cords so animals cannot reach or accidentally move them.

– Periodically check on lamp to ensure it remains secure and away from combustibles.