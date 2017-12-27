Mugshots : Madison County : 12/21/17 – 12/27/17

1/68 Kristin Cook Schedule IV drug violations, Schedule II drug violations, legend drugs, possess without prescription, falsification of drug test, contraband in penal institution

2/68 Aaron Morgan Failure to comply

3/68 Adonis Anderson Schedule VI drug violations, Unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/68 Alexandra Peterson Simple domestic assault, schedule IV drug violations



5/68 Anita Perry Simple domestic assault

6/68 Anterrious Jones Aggravated burglary

7/68 Benji Morphis Simple domestic assault

8/68 Brandy Austin Identity theft, theft under $999



9/68 Brent Klingzing Firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful drug paraphernalia, schedule II drug violations, possession of stolen property, alteration of serial numbers

10/68 Christopher Fitzgerald Failure to appear

11/68 Christopher Golden Aggravated domestic assault, aggravated burglary, assault

12/68 Christopher Haynes Aggravated assault



13/68 Christopher Quarles Simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear

14/68 Christopher Riehl Public intoxication

15/68 Cornelius Hurt Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/68 Crystal Crawford Possession of Methamphetamine



17/68 David Turner DUI

18/68 Dekoriea Clark Shoplifting- Theft of property

19/68 Derrick Houssel Theft over $1000, failure to appear

20/68 Derrick Mitchell Simple domestic assault



21/68 Detrick Grady Failure to comply

22/68 Devin Jackson Shoplifting- Theft of property

23/68 Eric Alexander Shoplifting- Theft of property

24/68 Franklin Yelverton Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation



25/68 Gerald Samples Driving on revoked/suspended license

26/68 Gregory Bobo Violation of probation

27/68 Hassan Norris Aggravated domestic assault

28/68 James Evans Domestic dispute- Domestic violence



29/68 James Jarrett DUI

30/68 Jason Brooks Failure to comply

31/68 Jason Hornsby Theft under $500

32/68 Jason Thomas Unlawful drug paraphernalia



33/68 Jeldon Curtis Failure to appear

34/68 Jerry Crossland Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

35/68 Jerry Land DUI, violation of implied consent law

36/68 Joshua Clay Schedule VI drug violations, simple domestic assault



37/68 Joshua Sutcliffe Driving on a revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

38/68 Julia Polk Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

39/68 Keisha Williamson Schedule VI drug violations

40/68 Keishawna Young Driving on revoked/suspended license



41/68 Keri Harrison Unlawful drug paraphernalia

42/68 Kevin Mosier Violation of community corrections, violation of probation, failure to appear

43/68 Kody Kirk Violation of community corrections

44/68 Lakira Wilson Shoplifting- Theft of property



45/68 Leticia Purdy Simple domestic assault, vandalism

46/68 Manuel Lopez Aggravated assault, vandalism

47/68 Marcus Pruett Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

48/68 Nasir Alhalah Firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property, alteration of serial numbers



49/68 Nick Poulon Schedule VI drug violations, simple domestic assault, reckless endangerment

50/68 Odell Weddle DUI

51/68 Paul Hall Theft under $999

52/68 Quartez Morgan Theft under $999



53/68 Ray McKnuckles Shoplifting- theft of property

54/68 Reginald King Driving on revoked/suspended license

55/68 Ricky Davis Possession of methamphetamine, assault, criminal impersonation

56/68 Ronald Purdy Public intoxication



57/68 Roshell Batchelor DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

58/68 Shereeda Bowers Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange, resisting stop arrest

59/68 Steve Neal Driving on revoked/suspended license

60/68 Susan Taylor Failure to appear



61/68 Tamara Lemons Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

62/68 Terrell Lightfoot Simple domestic assault

63/68 Thomas Bond Assault

64/68 Thomas Presley Vandalism



65/68 Ventura Hernandez DUI, driving while unlicensed

66/68 Wesley Haskins Aggravated domestic assault, violation of order of protection

67/68 William Jelks Simple possession/casual exchange, violation of community corrections

68/68 William Stephenson DUI, driving on revoked/suspended









































































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/21/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/27/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.