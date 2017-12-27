New state laws, including cell phone restrictions, go into effect Jan. 1

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several new laws will go into effect Jan. 1, including one that restricts cell phone use in school zones.

Starting Monday, a new state law goes into effect saying anyone found talking on their cell phone in a school zone when warning lights are in operation will be fined up to $50.

“We see in today’s world the people who have been killed and injured,” Madison County Sheriff John Mehr said. “Sen. Tracy and them, that’s the reason they passed this is because they saw the problems in school zones, distracted drivers coming in and talking on their cell phone, holding that cell phone up to their ear.”

Sheriff Mehr said the new law requires drivers to use hands-free calling options, but that option is not allowed for drivers under the age of 18.

“Young people are just learning to drive. They’ve been driving for a couple of years. If their friends calls them on the phone, I see you! You know, they’re going to be looking away from what they’re supposed to be looking at,” Sheriff Mehr said.

Another law going into effect is the Zero to Five Initiative, adding five new programs statewide, Attorney Mark Donahoe said.

“What this has done is create a new court program for children who are from birth to five years of age who are in need of protection by the courts,” Donahoe said.

This program works to reduce the removal of children zero to five from their parents by surrounding at-risk families with support services.

“Something to help quickly get children back to their parents or to cause an interaction which will be leased effective on kids who are from 0 to 5,” Donahoe said.

State Rep. Jimmy Eldridge said he supported these new laws and looks forward to when the General Assembly goes back in session Jan. 9.

“All the legislation that we try to pass out there is good common sense to improve our safety, our welfare and make our state a better place to live,” Eldridge said.