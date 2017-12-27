Risk of house fires rises as temps fall

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — With the expected extended freezing temperatures, the Madison County Fire Department would like to remind residents that alternate heating methods are a major contributor to house fires.

The department is urging residents to be prepared and offer tips to keep your home and family safe.

When using space heaters, keep them at least three feet away from anything that can burn and never use a heater to dry clothing.

Use heaters that turn off automatically if they tip over, and always turn off a space heater before going to bed.

Before using a fireplace or wood burning stove, have it inspected and cleaned by a professional each year.

When in use, use a metal or glass screen to keep sparks from hitting nearby carpets or furniture, and never use gas or lighter fluid to start a fire.

Finally, remember that having a working smoke alarm and home escape plan could save your life.

