Triple-homicide suspect captured in northeast Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn — A man wanted in connection to a triple homicide in Omaha, Nebraska is captured right in our backyard.

John Dalton Jr., 46, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon along Interstate-40 in northeast Jackson. Dalton was wanted by Omaha Police on a first-degree murder felony warrant, accused of killing three of his family members.

Dalton, a previously convicted killer, is now back behind bars.

A manhunt was underway during the late night hours on Dec 26th, after authorities found Dalton’s parents, John Dalton Sr and Jean Dalton, along with his teenage niece Leonna Dalton-Phillip shot to death inside an Omaha, Nebraska home.

Police say Dalton immediately became a person of interest. Neighbors who knew the victims say they’re still dealing with the tragedy.

“It hit close to home it really did. They are some good people, like I said. It shouldn’t have happened. They didn’t deserve this. They really didn’t,” Neighbor, April Williams said.

U.S. Marshals along with troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Dalton on I-40, near the Christmasville Road exit. Omaha police say they were searching for a black GMC SUV with Nebraska tags after the shooting occurred. Authorities were able to spot the vehicle in Jackson and arrest Dalton without incident.

According to court papers, Dalton served more than 11 years behind bars for killing his wife and was released on parole in 2010. A spokesman for the Madison County Sheriff’s department says Dalton is currently being held at the Madison County jail.

Omaha police confirm the Douglas County, Nebraska district attorney’s office will coordinate Dalton’s extradition with the district attorney’s office in Madison county.

Police are still in the early stages of their investigation and have not released information behind a possible motive.