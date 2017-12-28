Bradford couple displaced after fire destroys home

BRADFORD, Tenn — A husband and wife are forced out of their home after a fire early Thursday morning in Gibson county.

Family members say they’re thankful no one was hurt.

“The Lord woke me up we were able to escape the house me and my wife,” Homeowner, Jason Makowski said.

A fiery end to the place a couple once called home.

“I woke up, I seen a glowing orange and I said what’s that she said honey the house is on fire,” Makowski said.

The homeowner recorded a Facebook Live video of his home engulfed in flames. It happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Harmon Arnold Road in Bradford.

Mike Crocker, the victim’s father, lives nearby. “It’s just sad everything from Christmas got burnt up just everything,” Crocker said.

Crocker saw the flames from his home and immediately called 911 for help.

“They was able to get out they didn’t even put shoes on they was barefoot,” Crocker said.

Fire officials believe it was an electrical issue with the flames starting in the utility room.

“All they done was able to concentrate on keeping the propane tank from exploding in the back, back there and of course they just kept it from spreading that’s all that could be done,” Crocker said.

Heavy flames destroyed the home, leaving the family with only the clothes on their back.

“I mean no clothes no nothing left,” Crocker explained.

Crocker says material items can be replaced, he’s just grateful his daughter and son-in-law made it out safely. “It was unexpected and the neighborhood has been so outpouring to us and helping out,”

The homeowners said they’ve received so much support from the community, with people donating items and offering places to stay.

The official cause is still under investigation.