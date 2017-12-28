Couple loses home in Gibson Co. house fire

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Bradford couple is displaced after a fire destroys their home.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on Harmon Arnold Road. Fire officials say the husband and wife woke up to the house filled with smoke. Both were able to make it out safely.

Gibson County Fire Chief Bryan Cathey says he believes the blaze started in the utility room.

The victim’s father, Mike Crocker, lives nearby and says he called for help as soon as he saw the flames.

“I was awake and they come beating on the door, and when I looked out I saw it and said ‘call 911,'” Crocker said.

Crocker says there were working smoke alarms inside. The official cause is still under investigation.

Hear from the man who lived at the home and see his video of the fire on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 10.