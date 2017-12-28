Driver airlifted in Humboldt crash

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Police are investigating a Thursday morning crash that sent one driver to the hospital.

Officers responded at 7:41 a.m. to a crash on the 70-79 Bypass between 9th Avenue and Gibson Wells Road, according to a release from the Humboldt Police Department.

One driver was airlifted and their condition is not known at this time, according to the release.

The other driver was not injured, according to the release. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.