Henry County Sheriff’s Office offering free rides on New Year’s Eve

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is offering rides on New Years Eve for free.

They say from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year’s they will offer free rides for their “Sober Ride” program.

This is the fifth annual year they have offered rides. Officers are willing to pick anyone up in Henry County.

They will pick up in marked and unmarked police vans, cars and buses.

Call 642-1642 for a ride.

In addition, the Milan Police Department is partnering with Gibson County Sheriff’s Department to provide free rides New Year’s Eve in Gibson County.

If you find that you’ve had too much to drink, please do not drive. You can call Milan Police Department at 686-3309 or Gibson County Sheriffo at 692-3714 and request a no questions asked, safe ride home.