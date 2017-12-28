Jackson Police searching for suspects in officer-involved shooting

JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson Police responded to an officer-involved shooting at Briarcliff Drive in Jackson Thursday night.

Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser says multiple suspects stole a vehicle during a home invasion from an earlier incident which led officers on a chase to Briarcliff Drive. Chief Wiser says an officer shot a male suspect. The suspect was taken to the hospital. Police say the man is in stable condition.

Jackson Police are searching for two black men who ran away from the scene. They say one suspect is a black man aged 18-25 years old with braids wearing a black and red jacket. Helicopters were circling the area along with K-9 units at 10 p.m. Thursday night.

If you have any information, the Jackson Police urges the community to call the police.