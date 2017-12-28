Mugshots : Madison County : 12/27/17 – 12/28/17 December 28, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/9Whitelee Sulilvan Assault, Public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest, misuse of 911 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9Brandon Williams Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9Earl Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9Jimmy Yarbro Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9Lauren Ward Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9Michael Woods Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9Raymond Petty Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9Tequilla Rivers Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9Tyrone Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/27/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/28/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore