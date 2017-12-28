Semi-truck catches fire, Highway 412 shuts down in Crockett County

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn.-A semi-truck catches fire Thursday night on Highway 412.

It happened around 7:20 Thursday evening on Highway 412 Eastbound near Bells, Tennessee. First responders with the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department and Bells Fire Department were on the scene. Authorities say the brakes caught fire which spread to the semi-trailer. Luckily, no one was injured.

Law enforcement blocked off part of the highway for safety reasons as they cleared the scene.