Slightly Warmer Today And Friday!

Weather Update:

Bitterly Cold temperatures will continue to be the main theme over the next week for West Tennessee, however we will start to warm over th e next couple days as the next arctic front takes shape to the northwest. It will usher in the coldest air of the season. Beating out even the last couple days as we start off the new year. There is a small chance of a few flurries on Sunday, otherwise its all quiet on the precipitation front the next seven days. Ill have another check of the full forecast coming up to day on ABC 7 at 11:30 and on CBS 7 at Noon!

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

