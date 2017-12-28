TDOT works to repair I-40 potholes

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is currently conducting emergency pothole repairs along Interstate 40.

Due to the recent heavy rain and freezing temperatures, parts of the interstate need immediate repairs.

TDOT officials say lanes between exits 80 to 87 are the areas with the most damage. They say it’s important for drivers to pay attention, drive slowly and be mindful of construction workers.

“This week mainly is just trying to keep the traveling public safe along the section of I-40 that we’ve had the majority of the deep potholes,” TDOT Regional Operations Engineer Ross Sherwood said.

If you notice any major potholes on the interstate, TDOT officials say to give them a call at 731-935-0199.