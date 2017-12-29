100 Black Men of West TN host 25th annual scholarship gala

JACKSON, Tenn — Men from all walks of life band together Friday night for the 25th annual ‘100 Black Men of West Tennessee Gala’.

The event is a fundraiser for the organization, which helps provide assistance with educational opportunities for black youths. Every year guests enjoy good food, fun, and fellowship all for a great cause. Funds raised go towards scholarships for the 21st Century scholars program, as well as the Book Buddies and family mentoring program.

“It is so important for the community to support this event because it gives everyone an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the young men that we serve,” President of 100 Black Men of West TN, Dr. Jerry Woods said.

Attendee, Anna Parks-Covington said “Every penny, every drop helps our young people to become better citizens and to give back to the community,”

Organizers say they raised more than $50,000 last year and plan to raise more this time around.