Another Day Near 40 But Dropping Quickly

Weather Update — Friday, December 29 — 11:00pm.

Tonight will not be as cold as last night but still freezing, as we manage to stay in the mid 20s for lows. We see clouds increase going into the evening leaving us with partly cloudy skies for our night with calm winds from the south southwest shifting from the north by Saturday afternoon.

Tomorrow:

Clouds stay around for half of the day and decrease going into the night. A cold front passes through the afternoon and, although we stay dry from that, it brings in some frigid air behind it with temperatures dropping through the afternoon.

Lows will be in the teens Saturday night, and only warming to the mid 20s for highs on Sunday. News Years Eve will be a bit breezy, with winds gusting up to 15-20 mph throughout the day. Forecast “Feels Like” temperatures will be below zero for many, again that’s all dependent to how windy it will get at that time frame, but still a good indication of how cold it will feel.

I’ll keep you updated throughout the holiday weekend, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/wbbj7.corallys

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com